Bigg Boss 16 house to have four bedrooms for the first time; Report
Bigg Boss 16 house will have four bedrooms for the first time ever.
Bigg Boss 16, the most awaited reality show of the season, will be premiering very soon. The Salman Khan hosted show has sparked incredible excitement with its theme ‘Game badlega kyunki BIGG BOSS khud khelega’. While some names for the contestants for the season have been revealed, there are many others which are yet to be announced. While viewers wait for the big reveal of the house every year, this season will see an unexpected twist as the house will have four bedrooms for the first time ever.
Enlivening the grand circus era and designed by Omung Kumar B. and Vanita Omung Kumar, the four bedrooms are named the 'Fire Room', 'Black And White Room', 'Cards Room', and 'Vintage Room'. What these rooms have in store for the contestants remains to be seen! The elaborate set-up of the bedrooms also stirs speculation about what the contestants must overcome to earn them.
On Tuesday, September 27, the makers of Bigg Boss 16, held a press conference with its mega host Salman Khan, where he spilled the beans about the first contestant of the show, singer Abdu Rozik. Other confirmed contestants are Gautam Vig, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Reportedly, Priyanka Choudhary, Sreejita De, Shivin Narang and Manya Singh will also be seen in Bigg Boss 16.
About Bigg Boss 16:
The first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 is Shalin Bhanot, a source close to the development informed Pinkvilla, “Shalin was approached even in the past for earlier seasons, but he couldn't take it up then because of some other commitments. However, he has agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss 16, now and is excited about being a part of the show". Bigg Boss 16 will start airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM, and the premiere episode will be divided into two parts.
