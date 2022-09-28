Bigg Boss 16 house to have four bedrooms for the first time; Report

Bigg Boss 16, the most awaited reality show of the season, will be premiering very soon. The Salman Khan hosted show has sparked incredible excitement with its theme ‘Game badlega kyunki BIGG BOSS khud khelega’. While some names for the contestants for the season have been revealed, there are many others which are yet to be announced. While viewers wait for the big reveal of the house every year, this season will see an unexpected twist as the house will have four bedrooms for the first time ever.

Enlivening the grand circus era and designed by Omung Kumar B. and Vanita Omung Kumar, the four bedrooms are named the 'Fire Room', 'Black And White Room', 'Cards Room', and 'Vintage Room'. What these rooms have in store for the contestants remains to be seen! The elaborate set-up of the bedrooms also stirs speculation about what the contestants must overcome to earn them.