Bigg Boss 16: Housemates express their views on Shalin Bhanot & Tina Dutta's 'fake' relationship

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta 's relationship is one of the most talked about topics both inside and outside the house. In the previous episode, Shalin and Tina got involved in an ugly spat with each other. Just hours after their fight, they were seen being all cozy and romantic at MC Stan's concert in the house. The immediate shift in their relationship status left everyone confused. This is not the first time when the housemates have witnessed the same and so, to get better clarity, Bigg Boss called the rest of the contestants into the confession room and asked them about their views on Shalin and Tina's relationship. While Sajid Khan called them 'top-level ke fraud log', MC Stan said, "They are faking it because they haven't done any show for a long time". On the other hand, Shiv Thakare said they were pretending to be close infroin fronthe audience because they needed footage. While sharing her opinion, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said, "Shalin and Tina don't have any genuine feelings. They are only together for the show and they will not meet each other outside the house". Not only them, every contestant questioned the authenticity of their bond and called them fake.

After an interesting 'gossip session' with Bigg Boss, the contestants get ready for the nomination task. In the task, Bigg Boss assigned every contestant a makeshift hut with a bulb. The bulb was sourced from a power station controlled by Captain Shiv. Bigg Boss gave him a special power to save a few housemates from nominations by supplying power to their huts. An element of kismet is involved with a spinning wheel that decides who gets to nominate whom and the hut of the nominated contestant will face a power cut. The task started with Shiv saving contestants of his choice: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, and Abdu Rozik. The most surprising moment of the task was when Nimrit nominated close friend Sajid Khan. The latter got angry and said, "Jo ukhaadna hai, ukhaad lo. I don't care about nominations".

Ugly spat between Archana Gautam and Sreejita De

The episode also saw a verbal spat between Archana Gautam and Sreejita De over house duties. It all started with Archana complaining to the cameras that Sreejita doesn't fulfill her duties properly. Sreejita got annoyed with the former's statement and said that Archana only wants to instigate the contestants of the house. She also mentioned how Archana tries to create a group of people who are in her favour.

