Bigg Boss 16: Housemates question Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary’s relationship status; Actor clarifies

Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang on October 1, and numerous popular celebrities walked into the house. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan, and he was seen having a gala time interacting with the contestants for the season. Among the contestants, is Udaariyan show lead pair Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary. Salman Khan was seen teasing them for their off-screen chemistry and he also gave them a compatibility test. Now that they are inside the house, other contestants are also noticing the bond between the two actors.

In the recent promo of the upcoming episode, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is seen asking Ankit Gupta about his relationship status with Priyanka Chaudhary. Gautam Vig was also sitting there, and said that he can see that Priyanka has some soft feelings for him. Ankit Gupta clarified that they both are very sorted and you know what they want. She wants a future and he does not want it. He further added that we are very good in that case and we do not think about these things,