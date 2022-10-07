Bigg Boss 16: INSIDE Tina Datta's classy and expensive abode

Tina Datta is among the most popular actresses in the TV world and gained immense fame after her stint in the show Uttaran. Her character Ichcha from Uttaran is still fresh in the minds of the audiences. Speaking about her social interaction, Tina has always maintained a connection with the audiences through social media. She never fails to amaze fans by dropping stunning pictures and interesting reels which receive tremendous love. She often keeps her followers updated regarding her whereabouts and also shares news about her personal life. Tina lives with her family in Mumbai, in a huge and expensive abode, which is beautifully adorned by the actress. She has often shared a glimpse of it with fans on social media.

Let us take a look at Tina Datta's classy abode

Living Room:

Tina's living room consists of all the elegant things. Her living room is based on the black and white theme and has a grey couch, grey carpet with a touch of a little black, a checkered designed table, and a comfy yellow chair.

Another glimpse of the living room, where we can see a beautiful wall decorated with many photo frames, a blue couch, and her awards placed on a platform constructed at some distance from the ceiling.

The Wall:

Tina covered her simple white wall with this beautiful jungle-themed art, and we are totally loving her interior choices. This is the same spot where Tina clicks beautiful pictures for her social media.

Bedroom:

Take a glimpse of her lavish bedroom, which consists of a King size black bed, an antic clock, beautiful lamps attached to the wall and on the side table, a soft and cozy bedsheet, and numerous cushions.

Kitchen:

Here, we see a glimpse of her kitchen in the back as the Uttaran actress enjoys her food with her father.

Dining Area:

Here, we see the small dining area attached to the kitchen which makes a comfortable spot to enjoy dinner.

Balcony:

Here, the actress is seen enjoying her tea with her father seated in her spacious balcony, which consists of a brown table and green carpet.