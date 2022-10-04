Bigg Boss 16: Internet sensation Kili Paul to enter Salman Khan's show; Read deets

Tanzanian dancer Kili Paul became an internet sensation after his lip sync and dance videos on Bollywood songs became extremely popular on social media. His popularity is unmatched and he is touching the skies by making several appearances at events with some stalwarts of the Hindi film industry. While the audience has loved his dance moves and lip sync of the Hindi songs, they will get a chance to see him on the television screens too. Kili is all set to be seen in Salman Khan 's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16.

Before you conclude that Kili Paul is entering Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant, let us tell you, the social media star will enter the reality show as a guest. Pinkvilla has learnt that Kili will conduct a task between contestants rapper MC Stan and singer Abdu Rozik. Isn't that interesting? MC Stan and Abdu Rozik are the two contestants that are trending heavily on Twitter. Netizens are loving world's smallest singer, Abdu, and are calling him the 'cutest contestant'. Kili and Abdu collaborated earlier with another internet sensation Riyaz Ali, and their videos fetched massive views.

Recent happenings in Bigg Boss 16

Talking about the show, Bigg Boss ordered the contestants to start with the nomination process, and Bhojpuri actress Soundarya Sharma took Abdu Rozik's name. This has left the netizens fuming with anger. On the other hand, Shalin Bhanot's argument with Sajid Khan has also caught the eyeballs, and the netizens are divided over this.

Coming back to Kili Paul, he is currently in India and attended an event in Mumbai on Friday, September 30. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh also graced that event and had a memorable time with the Tanzanian artist. Not just Hindi but Kili, along with Neema Paul, lip syncs to South Indian songs too. While he was already a star on social media, it was his video on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's song, 'O raataan lambiyaan' from Shershaah that made them an overnight sensation in India.

