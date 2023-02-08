Bigg Boss 16: Is Archana Gautam friends with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary only for convenience? She comments

Bigg Boss 16 has entered its final leg which is the finale week, and the viewers are waiting with bated breath to see the winner of the show. The top 5 finalists of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16, the viewers will see the top 5 contestants answering the questions asked by the reporters. Several promos have been uploaded by the channel on its Instagram handle and we see the contestants giving interesting replies to the questions.

In a press conference conducted in Bigg Boss 16 house, Archana Gautam was questioned about her on-off friendship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She was also asked whether she is friends with Priyanka for convenience. Replying to this, Archana said, "Meri problem hai joh mei ab jake samji hu ki mei chote chote chizo pe na bohot zyada react karti thi. (points at Priyanka) Yeh muje bohot achi lagti thi." She further mentioned that she was annoyed with Priyanka's minor actions.

Along with Archana, even Shiv Thakare was questioned whether he will sacrifice his Bigg Boss 16 for MC Stan. Shiv then explained that he is in the show for himself, he will be happy if MC Stan wins but will be happier if he himself wins the show. On the other hand, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was asked about her strong opinions and how she deals with trolls about her loud voice. Priyanka then revealed that with time she realized that the contestants were trying to put her voice down however, her loud voice is her biggest strength.

About Bigg Boss 16:

After entertaining the audience for four months, Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16 will soon draw its curtain. The show started airing on October 1, with 17 contestants, and airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The grand finale episode of the show is slated to happen on February 12.