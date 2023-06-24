Bigg Boss 16: Is friend-turned-foe Tina Datta on Sreejita De’s wedding guest list? Find Out

Sreejita De is all set to tie the knot with her long-time fiance, Michael Blohm-Pape. The couple jetted off to Michael's hometown in Germany for the Christian wedding to be held on 30th June. Sreejita and her parents were spotted at the airport s a few days back. Now, the question on everyone's mind is whether former friends-turned-foes Tina Datta and Sreejita De will put their differences aside and reconcile for the latter's big day. The Bigg Boss 16 contestants' friendship was a question inside the Bigg Boss house.

Will Sreejita De invite Tina Datta to her wedding?

Sreejita De, in conversation with ETimes shared that she has not invited Tina Datta to her wedding. Talking about their relationship, Sreejita shared, "Before Bigg Boss 16, I had decided not to cross paths or befriend a person who does not match my energy. However, Tina and I met again on the reality show. I don't harbour any ill feelings towards her, but there is no question of inviting someone non-existent on my friend list." The bride-to-be also added that her mom didn't get the chance to speak to Tina's mom. Although Sreejita loves and respects Tina's mom, she feels that she might have offended her for some reason. And since none of them are not in talking terms anymore, it does not make sense to invite them. However, it was reported Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary may attend Sreejita's wedding reception in India.

What happened between Sreejita De and Tina Datta?

Sreejita De and Tina Datta didn't get along inside the Bigg Boss 16 house since the beginning. On one occasion, Tina revealed Sreejita's address, for which the latter's fiance also called her out on social media. War of words between them was common on the reality show. Later, Sreejita also said that she cannot be friends with Tina and she wishes her all the best with life.

