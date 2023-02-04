Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar calls out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: Here’s WHY

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most popular and controversial reality TV shows in the country. The show started with a bang and has been a constant source of entertainment. The show got an extension and the grand finale is to be held in February. Among all the contestants of this season, ex-contestants and netizens have termed popular television actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the winner of this season. The actress has been the talk of the town since the beginning of the show for her chemistry with Ankit Gupta, her curated fashion looks, and being the lone wolf in the house.

A recent promo shows Karan Johar slamming her for being the only one without a single good friend in the house. Karan Johar is seen putting Priyanka on the witness box and tells her, “you are the first contestant who couldn’t create a genuine bond with the housemates.” To this, the actress replies, “I don’t believe in creating fake relationships.” Shiv Thakare who is seen standing near the box agrees with Karan and says, “Priyanka can only be friends with those who agree with her on everything.” However, Priyanka defends this and says that she is honest and frank with individuals who do not vibe with her.