Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar calls out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: Here’s WHY
Karan Johar, who has taken over the hosting duties in Bigg Boss 16 recently called out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for not having real friends on the show.
Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most popular and controversial reality TV shows in the country. The show started with a bang and has been a constant source of entertainment. The show got an extension and the grand finale is to be held in February. Among all the contestants of this season, ex-contestants and netizens have termed popular television actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the winner of this season. The actress has been the talk of the town since the beginning of the show for her chemistry with Ankit Gupta, her curated fashion looks, and being the lone wolf in the house.
A recent promo shows Karan Johar slamming her for being the only one without a single good friend in the house. Karan Johar is seen putting Priyanka on the witness box and tells her, “you are the first contestant who couldn’t create a genuine bond with the housemates.” To this, the actress replies, “I don’t believe in creating fake relationships.” Shiv Thakare who is seen standing near the box agrees with Karan and says, “Priyanka can only be friends with those who agree with her on everything.” However, Priyanka defends this and says that she is honest and frank with individuals who do not vibe with her.
The video shared on the Instagram account of Colors TV received a lot of mixed comments from fans. While fans of Priyanka wrote that she has proved her worth in the show, others agreed with Shiv. Tina Datta, ex-contestant of the show who got evicted commented on the post saying, “I don’t believe this, Priyanka and I had a genuine bonding and will continue to have one in the future.”
Bigg Boss 16 started airing in October 2022 with 17 contestants. The show airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The grand finale episode of the show is to be held on February 12. Currently, the show is left with five contestants- Priyanka Chahar, Nimrit Kaur, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam.
