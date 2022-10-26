Bigg Boss 16: Katrina Kaif to grace Salman Khan's show in 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode to promote Phone Bhoot

Bigg Boss , hosted by megastar Salman Khan, is getting more intense and interesting with each passing day. It has been three weeks since the participants entered the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss 16, and many fights, arguments, and disagreements have already occurred in the Bigg Boss house. From eviction to captaincy tasks, the long run for the race has begun and all are giving their level best to survive in the show. The show enjoys a massive fan following owing to its real and entertaining content. Owing to the platform's popularity, many celebs such as Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra have graced the show to promote their films.

In the upcoming Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, the Phone Bhoot star cast including Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be gracing Bigg Boss 16 to promote their film. The trio will be seen interacting with the contestants, and as usual, the episode will be packed with fun and entertainment. Salman Khan will also be seen returning as the host to the show. For the uninformed, Salman was down with Dengue and had not made an appearance on the last weekend episode of the show. Filmmaker Karan Johar had stepped into his shoes and had hosted the last Shukravaar and Shanivaar weekend episodes.

About Phone Bhoot:

Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, this marks Katrina's first film after her marriage to Vicky Kaushal and she will be seen playing the character of a ghost for the first time in the film. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.

About Bigg Boss 16:

The show witnessed its first elimination when popular actress Sreejita De was evicted in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar special episode. In the last Shanivaar Ka Vaar special episode, Manya Singh had to bid adieu to the show and got evicted from the show. Now the contestants locked in Bigg Boss's house are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started on Saturday, October 1, and will air every weekday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.