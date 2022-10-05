Bigg Boss 16: Kili Paul to enter as a guest: Everything you need to know about the internet sensation

Here's everything you need to know about Kili Paul and his extraordinary journey to fame.

Bigg Boss , touted as one of India's most popular shows, returned with its sixteenth season on October 1. Led by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as host for the past 12 years, this controversial reality show has a mass appeal. The entertainment reality show is watched by a wide range of audiences as they love the action and drama. There is great news for the fans of the show as an internet sensation, Kili Paul is all set to enter the house as a guest.

Who is Kili Paul?

Kili Paul is a social media star. He became a popular name when he started making reels on Bollywood songs. He is a good dancer and his videos have been watched in larger numbers all over the world. He is also popular for lip-syncing several Bollywood songs of stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and others. He has made reels on songs like O Antava and Pasoori.

Apart from his Instagram video, Kili also shares his dancing videos on TikTok. His TikTok account has millions of followers. Not only this, but Paul also made a YouTube channel for uploading his short videos. At present, his YouTube channel has over 7.12K subscribers.

Kili is also a farmer. According to some media sources, Paul completed his schooling at Morogoro Secondary School.

His love of the Hindi language and Hindi songs made him popular in India. Most of his videos exceed millions of views and likes.

How old is Kili Paul?

The Tanzania native was born on 9 October 1995, and presently he is 26. According to the sources, Kili Paul was born into an Aboriginal Tribe family. He was born in Umlazi, Kwazulu-Natal, Tanzania.

Who is in the family of Kili Paul?

Kili Paul has a joint family and he often shares pictures with his sister Neema Paul.

How tall is Kili Paul?

Kili is 6’2 feet or 1.85m and weighs 187.39 lb which is equivalent to 85 kg.

What is Kili Paul's net worth?

Through his dance career and online celebrity status, Kili Paul has amassed a large fortune. Reportedly, his net worth is approximately 500-900K dollars.

What is Kili Paul famous for?

Kili recently visited India, as he has been honoured by Indian High Commission in Dar es Salaam for entertaining people with lip-sync videos on Hindi songs. Indian High Commissioner in Tanzania shared photos with Kili Paul, who is seen dressed in his trademark traditional attire, on Twitter.

During his stay in India, he met numerous celebrities and also made videos with them. He made videos with Kili Rozik, Rahul Vaidya, Jannat Zubair, Nagma Mirajkar, Anam Darbar and others.

Lesser Known facts about Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul

Kili Paul mostly makes Instagram and Tik Tok reels on Hindi songs.

His official Instagram account has over 4 million followers.

Paul mostly makes videos in open fields, dressed in his native attire.

Kili and Neema also paid tribute to music legend Lata Mangeshkar.

On Republic Day 2022, Kili Paul also made a video on his IG profile on Indian National Anthem.

Kili uploaded his first IG post on 28 February 2019.

Also read- Bigg Boss 16: Internet sensation Kili Paul to enter Salman Khan's show; Read deets