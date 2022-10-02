Bigg Boss 16: Krushna Abhishek to take class of evicted contestants in Bigg Buzz

Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang on October 1 as host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan introduced and welcomed all the contestants. To add more spice to this reality show, the digital medium of the channel, Colors is all set to come up with another weekly property, titled, 'Bigg Buzz.' This segment will be hosted by actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek. While the contestants will play along with Bigg Boss in the house, after getting eliminated, they will be playing with Krushna Abhishek and his family,

Bigg Buzz revolves around a crazy Big Boss fan family (Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek) interacting and playing games with the evicted Bigg Boss contestants. They'll give the viewers unfiltered opinions and exclusive tidbits from the Bigg Boss house with some extra spice. Krushna Abhishek will add a dash of humour to his hosting skills and entertain the audience.



The fan family of Bigg Boss gets a chance to immerse themselves entirely in the journey of the respective Bigg Boss contestants. The madness behind the Bigg Boss house starts from October 9 onwards, every Sunday.



Speaking about his association with the Salman Khan-led show, Krushna Abhishek stated, "Bigg Boss has been the most loved reality show since its very first season, and I’m thrilled to be hosting Bigg Buzz where I get to take the class and have some fun with the evicted contestants and share the inside news with the audience. Ghar ke andar Bigg Boss unki class lenge, aur ghar ke bahar mein. With the new format of this show, I will take it to another level. I am looking forward to the contestants spilling the beans on the show and adding more masala and tadka to the show with my presence."