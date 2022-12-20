Bigg Boss 16: Looking back at the controversial moments of 2022

While there are many stories that leave a person surprised, let's look into the MOST controversial ones that will leave you astounded. Here are 16 controversial moments of Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss is one such show that leaves the entire audience engrossed and makes them feel more intrigued each day. This Bigg Boss 16 has never failed the audience's expectations as it only gets better with all the new drama. This show is for sure a roller coaster of emotions, which you too get to witness alongside and promises to keep you hooked onto your TV screens. This popular show is hosted by none other than the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who has been hosting it since 2010.

1. Touqeer Khan talks to his daughter/contestant Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer’s father was given the stage by Salman Khan as he was hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar. He spoke to Sumbul and told her about how her friendship with Tina and Shalin looks like they’re playing her and she should genuinely stay away from her best friend Shalin because people aren’t portraying it well. Tina was also accused of not taking care of his daughter as a ‘sister’.

2. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s love story

Since the start of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin made sure that Tina never missed an opportunity to know how much he likes her. He has always been vocal about his feelings, whereas Tina insists they need to think about dating outside the house. Although she has admitted she likes him, their confessions don’t stop them from fighting with each other. Keeping in mind the recent incidents, questioning their bond right now might just be appropriate.

3. Shalin and Sumbul's friendship breakup

After repeated incidents that made them look like they both had something going on romantically, more specifically Sumbul having a crush on Shalin, they stopped talking. The last straw for them was when Sumbul’s father spoke to her claiming he was sick but then asked her to not trust her two good friends. Tina accused her father of character assassinating her and Shalin was scared about how his son will be treated in the school from hereon. Their interactions stopped for their own benefit.

4. Touqeer Khan misuses the call granted to him, which creates fight between Tina, Shalin and Sumbul

Touqeer Khan was allowed to make a call and talk with his daughter on humanitarian grounds as he claimed to be sick. But, on the call his health was never brought up and instead, he gave her insights on how to behave in the house and not worry about nominations, indicating the audience’s response and being unethical by bringing up outside affairs.

5. Shalin Bhanot opens Soundarya Sharma’s bathroom door while she's in it

One embarrassing moment and highlight of Bigg Boss 16 has to be when Shalin Bhanot opened the door of a bathroom while Soundarya Sharma was in it, unknowingly. She pushed the door back but Shiv Thakare who was also present in the bathroom area asked her to close the doors and started teasing Shalin for this incident.

6. Abdu Rozik’s crush on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Again, one such inevitable matter of Bigg Boss 16 is Abdu Rozik’s crush for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. His ‘bade bhaijaan’ Sajid Khan always found an opportunity to tease him with his crush. Those feelings eventually developed into much more and Sajid was concerned about him and asked him not to fall in love with Nimrit as she has a boyfriend. Abdu refused to call in love and even Nimrit made him understand that she’s seeing someone else so their friendship won’t go beyond that. But, things got serious when Sajid repeatedly brought this topic up and refused to believe Abdu when he said he only likes Nimrit platonically now.

7. Tina Datta refuses to celebrate birthday and fights with Shiv and Nimrit

On Tina Datta’s birtdhay, the diva was assured captaincy by Shiv Thakare but then he was put in a spot to choose between Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Tina Datta and he chose the former. This decision irked Tina as she stated how she can see people’s true colours and a huge fight between the trio erupted which now has drifted them apart.

8. Archana got physical with Shiv and was expelled from the house

Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare’s fights is a normalised matter of the house. They both kept provoking each other but it took an ugly turn when Archana grabbed his neck violating the rules of Bigg Boss 16 when Shiv spoke about her sister and political party. Everyone tried to stop her and later, she was expelled from the house. Eventually, she was brought back and then Shiv was accused of plotting this fight so that she could go to an extent of physically hurting him. A clip of Shiv telling his friends that he knows all the trigger points of Archana and will use it until she blasts was used as evidence by the host, Salman Khan.

9. Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Singh Vig, the first ever couple of Bigg Boss 16

The first ever relationship in Bigg Boss 16 was of Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Singh Vig. Even though their relationship had its own fair share of ups and downs, their bond remained tight till the end, that is till Gautam was evicted out of the house. Prior to their dating, Soundarya and Shalin were also seen flirting with each other.

10. Abdu Rozik leaves the show as requested by his team

Nation’s favourite contestant Abdu Rozik was let out of the house on humanitarian grounds as team requested his leave as he received a chance to shoot for a video game which was a life-changing opportunity for him. He will return back, but whether as a contestant or a guest is up to the inmates.

11. Ex-contestant Sreejita De returns; calls Tina Datta negative hearted

Sreejita De was evicted from the house but she made a fun return back to the house, starting it off with her nemesis Tina Datta by calling her a negative hearted person. Her return made everyone happy, especially the women squealed with happiness except Tina as she questioned Bigg Boss’ actions.

12. Tina, Shalin and Sumbul's parents discuss the drama caused post the call with his daughter

Tina Datta’s mother, Shalin Bhanot’s parents and Sumbul Touqeer’s father made an entry on the stage during the Weekend Ka Vaar and spoke to each other post Sumbul Touqeer’s call with her father. During that call, Tina and Shalin were criticised by him and he called the former a ‘kamini’. At this Tina’s mother got enraged and a heated discussion took amongst them.

13. Gautam Singh Vig and Shalin Bhanot’s rift

Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Singh Vig who were once brothers are not in a good place right now. Several weeks before Gautam’s eviction, the duo got into several fights and few of the matters also involved Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma.

14. Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan's physical fight

Tina Datta got a sprain in her leg and both her good friends, Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan came for aid. Soon, Shalin and Stan started arguing and abusing each other verbally. The inmates separated them but Stan ran towards him and to stop him, Shalin held him tightly from behind. Shiv also pushed Shalin and the latter claimed he was only holding Stan like that in defense.

15. Manya Singh's comment on TV stars

Sreejita De and Manya Singh had gotten into a fight and their professionalism also became a topic to argue about. Manya questioned Sreejita’s worth by mentioning that she is ‘just a Tv actor’. This not only angered Sreejita but many television celebrities took offense rightfully and slammed her for this comment.

16. Gori Nagori was called "standardless" by Sreejita

Gori Nagori’s gestures seemed to annoy Sreejita De during an argument to an extent where she called her standard-less and illiterate. She was slammed by the dancer’s fans but then Sreejita later on claimed that she told that in specific for the gestures Gori does, which comes out as vulgar.

These were the 16 highlights of Bigg Boss 16, stay tuned to know more.