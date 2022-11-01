Bigg Boss 16: Maharashtra Government increases Salman Khan's security on the sets- REPORT

Bigg Boss 16 , hosted by Salman Khan, has been the most controversial and popular reality show. Every season the actor steps in as a host for this show and interacts with the audience and the contestants during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Recently, Salman was diagnosed with Dengue and was absent from the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Karan Johar had then stepped into his shoes and hosted the last Shukravaar and Shanivaar episodes. In last weekend's episodes, Salman Khan returned to the show. Now, as per recent reports, Salman was provided with upgraded security while he was on the sets of Bigg Boss 16.

According to the Etimes report, the Maharashtra government increased Salman Khan's regular security and upgraded to Y plus about four days ago. Earlier the superstar was given regular Police protection by the Mumbai Police, but now because of the threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, his security is upgraded to Y plus. Lawrence Bishnoi gang is believed to be involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala as well. Mumbai Police had arrested multiple gangsters from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, many of whom confessed to targeting Salman.

As per the Y plus security, Salman Khan has four armed guards in different shifts who b protecting him at all times. The actor will now receive regular protection from the Mumbai police. As per the portal's sources, though Salman had upgraded security there was no stress on the sets of Bigg Boss 16. The drill on the set was the same as it used to be.

For the unversed, in June 2022, Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, received a threatening letter and were told that they would end up like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Reports were rife that gangsters attempted to attack Salman Khan twice, once outside his Bandra home during his birthday celebration in 2017 and once at his Panvel farmhouse in 2018.

Salman Khan's professional commitments:

On the professional front, Salman Khan is presently busy with some promising projects in his kitty, including Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3 and his home production Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The superstar will also make a cameo appearance as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action film Pathaan.

About Bigg Boss 16:

The contestants who have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 till now are Sreejita De and Manya Singh. Now the contestants locked in the Bigg Boss house are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started on October 1 and airs every day at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.