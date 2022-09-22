Bigg Boss 16: Makers drop old VIDEO of Shonali Nagrani and Pooja Mishra's argument; Watch
Bigg Boss 16 will go on air from Saturday, October 1, and the premiere episode will be divided into two parts.
Bigg Boss is one of the biggest and the most popular reality shows on Indian television. Salman Khan’s name as a host has become synonymous with the show. Every season, many popular celebs are seen participating in the show, Among which, the strongest and smartest contestant emerges as the winner of the show. Ardent fans of this show were waiting with bated breath for the new season of Bigg Boss. Now the makers recently treated the audience by announcing the 16th season of Bigg Boss.
Today, Colors TV shared an old video of Shonali Nagrani and Pooja Mishra's argument from Bigg Boss 5. In this video, we see Pooja kicking and breaking things purposely, and seeing this Shonali questions her, "Pooja what is this behaviour". To which she replies, "I'm sorry I kicked it by mistake". Shonali says, "You can't kick it by mistake". To which Pooja responds, "Then pick it up if it bothers you". Shonali tells her to pick it up but Pooja then shouts at her and says "You do not tell me what to do". Shonali says, "Or what, are you going to hit me". Pooja replies, "Do you want it? Coz you're asking for it? you're dying for it. Get off my back". This video recently went viral on social media, and many celebs created hilarious reels on it.
The caption of this video read, "Yeh toh sirf trailer tha,Sabse bade player ki entry toh dekhna ab bhi baaki hai mere dost Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 1st October se, raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors par. #BB16 #BiggBoss".
About Bigg Boss 16:
The first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 is Shalin Bhanot, a source close to the development informed Pinkvilla, “Shalin was approached even in the past for earlier seasons, but he couldn't take it up then because of some other commitments. However, he has agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss 16, now and is excited about being a part of the show". Bigg Boss 16 will start airing from Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 pm, and the premiere episode will be divided into two parts.
