Bigg Boss 16: Makers drop old VIDEO of Shonali Nagrani and Pooja Mishra's argument; Watch

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest and the most popular reality shows on Indian television. Salman Khan’s name as a host has become synonymous with the show. Every season, many popular celebs are seen participating in the show, Among which, the strongest and smartest contestant emerges as the winner of the show. Ardent fans of this show were waiting with bated breath for the new season of Bigg Boss. Now the makers recently treated the audience by announcing the 16th season of Bigg Boss.

Today, Colors TV shared an old video of Shonali Nagrani and Pooja Mishra's argument from Bigg Boss 5. In this video, we see Pooja kicking and breaking things purposely, and seeing this Shonali questions her, "Pooja what is this behaviour". To which she replies, "I'm sorry I kicked it by mistake". Shonali says, "You can't kick it by mistake". To which Pooja responds, "Then pick it up if it bothers you". Shonali tells her to pick it up but Pooja then shouts at her and says "You do not tell me what to do". Shonali says, "Or what, are you going to hit me". Pooja replies, "Do you want it? Coz you're asking for it? you're dying for it. Get off my back". This video recently went viral on social media, and many celebs created hilarious reels on it.