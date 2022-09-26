Bigg Boss 16: Makers unveil new promo ft. confirmed contestant; Fans say it’s Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and awaited reality shows on television. In just a few days, a brand-new season – Bigg Boss 16 – is all set to premiere on the 1 st of October on the television screen. Just like every other year, this time too, the audience will witness many celebrities be a part of the Salman Khan -fronted reality show. Ahead of the big day, the makers have been continuously teasing fans with new promos every now and then. Speaking of which, a few moments back, they took to their social media space and shared a new clip as they dropped a hint about another confirmed contestant of the show. Check it out!

In the video shared on the official handle of Colors TV, one can hear Bigg Boss’ voice addressing a woman, and saying, “Suna hai aap kabhi koyi argument nahi haarti.” The lady, whose face is not revealed, says, “Hindustan ki chahiti bahu hone ke saath saath main ek lawyer bhi hoon. Iss combination ke saath main kaise haar sakti hoon Bigg Boss?” To this, Bigg Boss replies, “Toh pehli taarekh tai rahi. Aur iss baar court bhi mera hoga, illjaam bhi mere, aur judge bhi main.” This video was posted with the caption, “Bade se bade arguments honge fail, jab saamne khelenge the biggest player, Bigg Boss (crown emoji) Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 1st October se, raat 9.30 baje, sirf Colors par!”

As soon as the video was posted, fans started speculating about who this contestant could be. Many guessed that it’s none other than Choti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

