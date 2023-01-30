Bigg Boss 16: Mandali consoles Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia after her fight with Archana Gautam over food

It all started with Archana who ate chapattis made from Nimrit's ration. Nimrit gets agitated and questioned Archana about the same.

As Bigg Boss 16 is coming to an end, the contestants are trying their level best to stay in the game till the end. The latest episode saw the mandali consoling their close friend Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia . after her fight with Archana Gautam . The mandali also decided that they will eat less, but will never take any food item from Archana as the latter stoop down to a low level while talking to others.

Archana insulted her by passing some derogatory remarks. She said that Nimrit is behaving in this way because she doesn't get enough food at home and that's the reason why she is doing this show. This remark didn't go well with Nimrit who lost her calm. She started screaming her lungs out. The fight got exaggerated to the point where both Nimrit and Archana exchanged expletives.

Nimrit told Archana that she has a dirty mouth. The latter replied back saying that Nimrit's true face has come to the fire. The continuous verbal exchanges from Archana agitated Nimrit who threw a cup on the floor and called her a 'bl**y b**h'. She even called her a "ridiculous woman" who doesn't have any manners on how to speak with others. After Archana continued to argue with her, Nimrit ran towards her and said that she'll smack her face.

The mandali tried to console Nimrit and decided that they will eat less, but will never take any food item from Archana.

Captaincy task

Bigg Boss announced the last captaincy task of the season. He offered a chance to let the contestants control each other's fates with a task that involved a television cassette-remote setup. A makeshift television was placed in the garden area which featured contestants. Bigg Boss had the power to decide who gets the chance to eliminate whom from the captaincy task by bombing the contestant with remote control.

At last, Nimrit, Shiv Thakare, and Sumbul Touqeer were left to be bombed on television but the mandali members refused to expel their friends from the task. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana also refused to bomb the contestants assigned to them.

Nimrit opens up about her equation with Priyanka

In the latest episode, Nimrit also spoke about her rivalry with Priyanka and shared how her rivalry with the Udaariyaan star began. The actress said that only Priyanka and ex-contestant Ankit Gupta knew her before the show. Nimrit mentioned how Priyanka started provoking Manya Singh in the initial days against her. Moreover, she said that Priyanka never tried to initiate a conversation with her in these 17 weeks and now she is trying to spread the narrative that Nimrit has a problem with her.

Stay tuned to this space for more Bigg Boss updates.