Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan age-shames Archana Gautam, 5 contestants who suffered age-shaming in the house

Bigg Boss 16: 'Angry' Bigg BoBigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on the telly screens, which enjoys a massive fan following. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan, who schools the contestants on their behaviour on the weekend episode. In the show, numerous celebrities from different walks of life stay in the house and perform various tasks to win the trophy and prize money. In the Bigg Boss house, the audience gets to see a very different and real version of the celebrities.

Contestants inside the Bigg Boss house often lose control and say very mean things to each other. In a recent episode, rapper MC Stan age-shamed Archana Gautam and left her visibly hurt. During a task, MC Stan said some things which didn't go down well with Archana. Moreover, not just in Bigg Boss 16, people have been age-shaming contestants over the past seasons too.

So, here are some contestants who were age-shamed in Bigg Boss 16 house over the past seasons.

Shamita Shetty In Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar, contestant Shamita Shetty has to face age shaming in the house. In an argument actress, Akshara Singh said that ‘Shamita was almost the age of her mother.’ Another instance also she had called Shamita ‘buddhi’ on the show, for which she received lots of flak.

Eijaz Khan Popular actor was part of Bigg Boss 14 but he had to leave the show midway due to prior work commitment. In the house, Rahul Vaidya has made fun of Eijaz's age, as he said that he should not run at his age. While the actor did not care about his remark, but his fans were hurt on Rahul's comment. They commented on his action on social media.

Shefali Jariwala In Bigg Boss 13 season, Shefali Jariwala also had to face ageist remark in the house. She was seen at good terms with Paras Chhabra, who had called her a cougar during one of their arguments. Her husband Parag Tyagi gave him a piece of his mind on social media.

Koena Mitra Bollywood actress Koena Mitra was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 where during an argument with Rashami Desai, she called her Didi. Shefali’s fans were offended by the comment and Rashami received a lot of backlash from Koena’s fans.