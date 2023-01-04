Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan decides to slap Archana Gautam and make voluntary exit from the show

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 16 was high on drama and entertainment. In the previous episode, MC Stan and Archana Gautam got involved in an ugly fight with each other over house duties. The fight got so ugly that the former dragged Archana's family into the matter. After the fight, Shiv Thakare and other housemates tried to stop the fight. MC Stan locked himself in the washroom. Shiv tried to calm him down but all his efforts went in vain when the rapper decided to take a voluntary exit from the show. He also kicked the furniture. Instead of stopping him, his close friend Sajid Khan was seen instigating him to slap Archana. He said, "Okay done. Ek ladki ke vajah se tu exit lega? Voluntarily exit kyu le raha hai, jaa kar ek jhaapad laga de. Fir tu out ho jaayega". It was enough for the rapper to motivate him and he went to slap Archana but Shiv stopped him. When Sajid realised that the matter went out of his hands, he tried to make Stan understand that he is going on the wrong path. After the mandali tried to pacify him, he locked himself up in the washroom again and started crying. As he stepped out of the washroom, he said, "If Archana was a boy, I would have beaten her to death".

Archana and MC Stan have always been loggerheads. In the last episode, Archana got irked when MC Stan didn't clean the house. She called the mandali 'biased' and goes all over the house saying that the rapper doesn't complete his house duties. Not only this, she accused him of doing nothing in the show and also pointed out that he is only being saved because of the audience's votes. MC Stan dragged Archana's family into the fight and used foul language against her mother. Archana lost her calm and snapped at him saying, "Don't you have a mother?"

Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare's fun moments

The episode also saw a light moment when Shiv and Abdu Rozik were seen flirting with each other. Abdu wrapped himself in a red towel and pretends to be a girl named 'Abdu Leela'. He greeted Shiv and the latter addressed him as his 'dream girl'. Abdu blushed and said that he is shy. They started dancing together. Shiv asked him to accompany him to the washroom. Abdu offered him help and Shiv asked him to elaborate. Abdu blushed again and asked him to shut up. They also enacted a scene wherein they pretend to be on a drive. Shiv pretended to take a rough turn and Abdu fell on him. The latter asked him to drive slowly.

