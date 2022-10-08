Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan feels Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig and Tina Datta are 'acting' in the show
MC Stan shared with Salman Khan in weekend episode that Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig and Tina Datta are acting in the house.
Bigg Boss 16, which premiered the previous weekend, has been successful in getting everyone’s attention. The host of the season is Bollywood star, Salman Khan. The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode was conducted yesterday, where Salman Khan entered the house for the very first time. He also organized a special dinner party for the contestants, but there was a twist.
In the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan was seen coming inside the house and interacting with the contestants. He had fun interactions with the contestants like Abdu, Gori Nagori and others. There was also a dance competition organized between Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer. After this, he shared that he will take 10 contestants with him for dinner, but every contestant has to choose their own partner. The ten contestants who came to the dinner were Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Gautam Singh Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta, Saundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare.
During the dinner, Salman Khan interacted with the contestants and he asked rapper MC Stan about the ones he feels are fake in the show. He took the name of Shalin Bhanot, which completely shocked the actor. He said, ‘I take money for acting and I need a director and script’. MC Stan also took the names of Gautam Singh Vig and Tina Datta. He added that during his earlier fight, these three came there to get footage. Salman Khan also told him that everyone in the house is playing their game.
Later, MC Stan was seen clearing things with Gautam Singh Vig and Tina Datta, who was clearly upset by his remark.
