Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan feels Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig and Tina Datta are 'acting' in the show

Bigg Boss 16, which premiered the previous weekend, has been successful in getting everyone’s attention. The host of the season is Bollywood star, Salman Khan. The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode was conducted yesterday, where Salman Khan entered the house for the very first time. He also organized a special dinner party for the contestants, but there was a twist.

In the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan was seen coming inside the house and interacting with the contestants. He had fun interactions with the contestants like Abdu, Gori Nagori and others. There was also a dance competition organized between Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer. After this, he shared that he will take 10 contestants with him for dinner, but every contestant has to choose their own partner. The ten contestants who came to the dinner were Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Gautam Singh Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta, Saundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare.