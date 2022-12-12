Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan opens up about his love story with GF Buba; Says THIS

The house of Bigg Boss 16 is filled with a lot of drama, controversies, unending fights and unlimited entertainment. From Nimrit Kaur , Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Sajid Khan to Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakre and many more try their level best to stay in the limelight. However, the game has changed a lot with the wild card entries and it’s fun to watch everyone adjusting to the change. Recently, in one of the episodes, we see rapper MC Stan talking about his love life and so much more.

MC Stan’s love story

In a conversation with Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar, MC Stan was seen revealing that he went to her girlfriend, Buba’s place with almost 40 people to talk about their relationship with her parents. He further said that he went to her place to ask for her hand from his dad but his parents weren’t okay with it. “Main 40-50 logon ko leke usske ghar pe gaya tha rishta leke.. Mene Uske parents ko bola ya toh izzat se rishta karado ya me bhaga ke leke jaunga ussko. Cheeze bouth kharab hogai thi uske baad but ab thik hai”, he said. Meanwhile, Archana was seen interrupting him by saying that she also wants to be a rapper. However, MC Stan asks her to leave as he wants to talk about his girlfriend.

More in the episode

Furthermore, in the episode, we see that after making a re-entry Tina Datta confronts Shalin Bhanot over his suddenly changed behavior. She questioned him about his inappropriate words which the later used against her after she got evicted. Shalin, who earlier said that he really doesn’t care about Tina and was with her because she cooked him food, just denied to the allegations. Well, let’s see what the upcoming episodes have in store for the viewers.