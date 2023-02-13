Bigg Boss 16: ‘Mere nazar mein winner ye hai,’ Salman Khan on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, fans REACT
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was one of the most promising contestants whom everyone believed would lift the winning trophy. She ended up in the third position.
MC Stan lifted the Bigg Boss 16 trophy after the Salman Khan hosted show announced the winner out of the finalists who made it to the top 5. This season’s five finalists were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. While MC Stan might have been the winner, the real winner who is still ruling the hearts of the fans is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Even Salman Khan had the sweetest thing to say about Priyanka. The clip is going viral on the internet with the hashtag Priyankawonforlife.
The clip shows Salman Khan praising Priyanka for leaving the house with a smile on his face. Tha actor said that outside the house, everyone hailed Priyanka as the winner of this season. He also added, “Standing up against 15-16 people at all given time…Har cheez ke baad ye ladki smile karte hue ghar se nikli hai. Mere nazar mein winner ye hai (Standing up against 15-16 people at all times is no easy feat, and even after all the things she endured in the Bigg Boss house, Priyanka is walking away from it all with a smile. She is the real winner, as far I am concerned).”
Watch the clip here:
Ankit Gupta was also seated when Salman Khan was praising the actress and he asked a teary-eyed Ankit how he felt. The actress shared the clip on her Instagram story and wrote, "Bigg Boss 16 will always be remembered as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's season!"
Priyanka was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 16, while Shiv Thakare was declared the first runner-up of the show. Both Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam were evicted from the house previously.
Priyanka’s journey on Bigg Boss 16
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular television actress who was seen in Udaariyaan, Gathbandhan, Parineeti, and other shows. She has been focused on her game since the beginning of the show. The actress was often called the lone wolf of the house, after Ankit Gupta’s eviction from the show. She shared a real bond with Ankit and Tina Datta. Whether for her stylish looks, relationship with Ankit, bullying Shalin Bhanot, or Karan Johar calling her out; the actress had made headlines on several occasions.
ALSO READ Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan-Shalin abusing each other to Priyanka-Nimrit's fight; 7 controversial fights
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more