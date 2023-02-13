Bigg Boss 16: ‘Mere nazar mein winner ye hai,’ Salman Khan on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, fans REACT

MC Stan lifted the Bigg Boss 16 trophy after the Salman Khan hosted show announced the winner out of the finalists who made it to the top 5. This season’s five finalists were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. While MC Stan might have been the winner, the real winner who is still ruling the hearts of the fans is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Even Salman Khan had the sweetest thing to say about Priyanka. The clip is going viral on the internet with the hashtag Priyankawonforlife.

The clip shows Salman Khan praising Priyanka for leaving the house with a smile on his face. Tha actor said that outside the house, everyone hailed Priyanka as the winner of this season. He also added, “Standing up against 15-16 people at all given time…Har cheez ke baad ye ladki smile karte hue ghar se nikli hai. Mere nazar mein winner ye hai (Standing up against 15-16 people at all times is no easy feat, and even after all the things she endured in the Bigg Boss house, Priyanka is walking away from it all with a smile. She is the real winner, as far I am concerned).”