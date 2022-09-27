Bigg Boss 16: Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti to be a contestant in Salman Khan-hosted show; Report

Bigg Boss season 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is one of the most awaited reality shows, and fans are waiting eagerly for it to go on air. Bigg Boss has been a fan-favourite show for a long time. Many popular names are known to be participating in the new season of Bigg Boss. Every season audiences see many well-known celebrities turning into contestants for this popular show. Another name that is reported to join Salman Khan's reality show is popular TV actress Surbhi Jyoti.

According to Telly Chakkar, Surbhi Jyoti is one of the confirmed participants of Bigg Boss 16 and also the highest-paid contestant on the show. To note, Bigg Boss 16 will be Surbhi's first ever reality show. The actress, who rose to fame after her stint in the popular show Qubool Hai, starred in numerous other shows. Surbhi was a part of daily soaps like Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na, Kach Diyan Wanga, Ishqbaaaz, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, etc. The actress was highly appreciated for her role in the show Naagin 3.