Bigg Boss 16: Netizens hail MC Stan for supporting Gori Nagori against Sreejita De; 'We Feel You Stan' trends

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by the superstar Salman Khan, is one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television. It has just been a couple of days since 16 participants entered the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss 16, and a lot of fights, arguments, and disagreements have already taken place in the Bigg Boss house. Amongst all the top-notch contestants, popular rapper MC Stan is also a part of the reality show. From feeling 'left out' to taking a stand for his friend, MC Stan has been carving a space for himself in the house.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, a verbal fight broke out between Sreejita De and Gori Nagori. Sreejita lost her cool and went on to blurt out some words against Gori and called her “illiterate” and “standard less.” Sreejida also said, "The place you come from affects a lot on you, you don’t have that standard." This did not go down well with fellow contestant MC Stan who lashed out at Sreejita. “Now, if you all talk about the city then watch it, nobody will tell her she is from a village,” the rapper told everyone. Stan’s firm stand against this sort of discrimination inside the house has won him loads of love from his fans, who took to social media to praise the rapper. 'We Feel You Stan' was also trending on Twitter.

