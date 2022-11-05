Bigg Boss 16: New house captain Abdu Rozik gives a savage reply to Ankit Gupta for teasing him

Bigg Boss 16 started with lots of action and drama, which made it one of the most-watched shows on TV screens. The reality show offers gallons of entertainment for the fans of the contestants and the show. Salman Khan hosted show contestants for this season and is getting lots of love for the adorable contestant Abdu Rozik. He is an internet sensation from Tajikistan and is quite popular in the house for his flirting skills.

In the recent episode of the show, all the prior captains of the house were given the task of finding the new captain of the house. Each contestant had to oust two house members and the last standing contestant became the house captain. Shiv Thakare went last and he eliminated MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer, which made Abdu Rozik the winner of the captaincy task. All the housemates cheered Abdu for becoming the new captain.

Abdu's savage reply to Ankit Gupta

Later Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma are seen sitting together and Abdu was seen roaming around near them. They are seen talking about the house duties given to them and start teasing him about getting tongue-tied around Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Ankit says, “Nimrit ke saamne tera ho jata hai chup reh tu”. Abdu walks back to him and says, “Oh my God, who is talking, Ankit?” He added that earlier you didn’t use to talk, only Priyanka used to talk, now his tongue become very long. His reply left Ankit as well as the other contestants stunned and all of them start laughing.

See video here-