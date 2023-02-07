Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bids an UNEXPECTED farewell; Fails to make it to Top 5

Popular actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has carved a space in the hearts of the masses with her acting prowess and received immense love from the audience. She has a massive fan following who root for her ardently and appreciate her real-life confidence and unfiltered attitude. Nimrit has achieved several milestones and is already among the top actresses in the showbiz world. The actress was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and emerged as one of the strongest contestants. In today’s episode, we saw a very unexpected eviction from the house and it is none other than Nimrit.

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, the master of the house invited the janta to vote for their favourite contestants and the candidates of the given election Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Archana Gautam had to a run a campaign for themselves. This campaign included three rounds and the cumulative votes determined the top five game-changing finalists. Having come so close to victory, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia stood evicted with the least number of votes from janta.

While leaving the house, Nimrit said, “I have mixed feelings about being evicted because I didn’t come this far only to come this far. Having said that, I’m very grateful to the almighty for giving me the strength to power through all the conflicts within me and within the house for over four months. I learnt so much about relationships, human behaviour and dealing with people from this show. I don’t think any other experience would have taught me as much. The kind of love I’m getting for the show is incredible and I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. A big thanks to the viewers who rooted for me. I’m praying that either Shiv Thakare or MC Stan wins this season.”

Nimrit’s journey in the house

An actor and a lawyer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia had a strong presence in the house from the very first day and she was the first to bag the ticket to finale. She was known for voicing her opinion without fear, being undeterred by criticism, and opening up about her mental health. Her rivalry with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary made headlines throughout the season. She appeared fearless about standing up to her friends and giving people sound advice when they were going through something mentally. Her journey began as a captain and even ended as a captain.

About Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 began on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM with 17 contestants. At present, the contestants of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Choudhary. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The grand finale episode of the show is slated on February 12.