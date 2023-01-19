Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets emotional after Shiv Thakare calls Priyanka 'more deserving' than her

Later, while having a chat with Soundarya Sharma, she said that she felt bad about Shiv's actions. She felt betrayed by him and tried to make a new alliance with Soundarya and Shalin Bhanot. Soundarya asked Nimrit to open her eyes and see who are her real friends. Nimrit agreed and said that Shiv's friendship was only for the 150 cameras. Soundarya and Shalin tried their level best to manipulate Nimrit. Soundarya said, "Shiv took MC Stan and Priyanka's name. Are you kidding me? You are in a game and what type of diplomacy are you doing? I'm trying to make you understand, open your eyes". Nimrit got emotional and bursts into tears.

The Bigg Boss 16's latest episode saw Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia getting emotional after her 'best friend' Shiv Thakare chooses rival Priyanka Chahar Choudhary over her. Not only this, Shiv thinks that Priyanka is more deserving that Nimrit for 'Ticket to Finale'.Nimrit was shocked and stunned by Shiv's decision.

Nimrit confronts Shiv

After her chat with Soundarya and Shalin, she went to Shiv and told him that she didn't like it when he chose Priyanka over her. She confronted him and said he chose Priyanka "s friendship over their friendship despite her supporting Shiv in multiple tasks. Shiv tried to defend his decision by calling Priyanka a deserving contender. Nimrit got emotional and started crying. Shiv tried to console her but the fight got extended. After Nimrit walks off, Shiv Thakre pointed out Nimrit's closeness with Soundarya and Shalin. He tells MC Stan that Nimrit is trying to forge an alliance with them and guessed that the latter is trying to get away from the mandali and set a separate strategy for the finale.

The captaincy task

The captaincy task saw two contenders Shiv Thakre and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia fighting for captaincy and the ticket to finale. In the task, the non-contenders had to pitch their support for the one who they think deserves to go ahead in the game. In the task, Soundarya voted against Shiv and justified it by saying that the latter holds grudges and turns a petty issue into a big fight. This didn't go well with Shiv who said that Soundarya is only talking rubbish which led to a huge fight between the two.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss updates.