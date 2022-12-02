Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's mother REACTS as her daughter opens up about her mental health- WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 contestants' rivalries and disagreements are no new things in this controversial show. Speaking about the current season, contestants Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have been on terms of understanding, but that never stopped them from fighting. Now, the latest fight between the two took an ugly turn as Shalin mentioned mental health while arguing with Nimrit. After listening to this, Nimrit hyperventilated and asked him not to make fun of her depression and mental illnesses as it's below the belt. The actress has been quite vocal about her mental health in Bigg Boss 16 house. A few days ago when Nimrit was not feeling alright, Bigg Boss called her to the confession room and made her understand that it is fine to express emotions and talk about them. Now, Nimrit's mother reacted to her mental health and spoke about how she has been dealing with it.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's mother REACTS: In a conversation with the media, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's mother shares her reaction when she first saw her daughter open up about her mental health in Bigg Boss 16 house. The actress' mother said that Nimirt has always been vocal about her mental health and never shied away from expressing it. She also shared that since Nimrit has recovered she has been quite comfortable about herself. Speaking about Nimrit's conversation with Bigg Boss, her mother said that she was disturbed, and Bigg Boss called her into the confession room. When Nimrit confessed to Bigg Boss that she was not feeling good, according to Nimrit's mother, Bigg Boss handled Nimrit's mental health beautifully and asked her to talk about it to her friends. Further talking about Nimrit's participation in tasks, her mother stated that she has always been enthusiastic about performing activities, and she gave her best in every task in the house.

Watch the video here-

Recently, Social media fame 'Golden Guys' Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay (Bunty) Gujar entered Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. Through the Golden Guys, the contestants have a chance to get back the deducted Rs. 25 lakh prize. Bigg Boss 16 update: The evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, and Gautam Singh Vig. As per the recent development, instead of Friday Saturday, the Weekend Ka Vaar will be held on Saturday and Sunday and will air at 9 pm instead of 9:30 pm.

