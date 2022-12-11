Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's rumored boyfriend Mahir Pandhi wishes the actress on her birthday; Watch

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following too. The actress celebrates her 28th birthday today, December 11. As Nimrit is locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house, she will be ringing the occasion with the housemates this year. Speaking about her personal life, Nimrit has often confessed in Bigg Boss 16 house that she's dating someone. For the uninformed, the actress is rumored of dating her Choti Sarrdaarni co-star Mahir Pandhi. Mahir Pandhi's wish for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia:

As Nimirt celebrates her birthday today, her rumored beau actor Mahir Pandhi dropped an adorable video on his Instagram handle with the actress. This clip shows glimpses of Nimrit and Mahir's precious moments together. Sharing this video, Mahir wrote, "Kehne ko to bahut kuch, par koi sunne wala nahi. Bas, tu hamesha Khush reh. Happy birthday Nimzu. :’)" Fans have flooded his comment section and have showered their love on them.

Watch the video here-

About Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Nimrit Kaur began her acting career in 2019, but before that, she was introduced to the world of modeling. She represented the state of Manipur and won Femina Miss India Manipur 2018. Before beginning her acting career, Nimrit also starred in several music videos such as 'Maastani' sung by B Praak and Jaani in 2018. In 2019, she made an appearance in 'Serious' by Bannet Dosanjh. Along with acting, Nimrit is also a lawyer by profession and completed her education at the Army Institute of Law, Mohali. Nimrit then starred in Choti Sarrdaarni in 2019 and became a household name. Pinkvilla Team wishes Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's mother REACTS as her daughter opens up about her mental health- WATCH