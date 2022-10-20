Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Ankit Gupta says he’s emotionally attached to Priyanka Chaudhary, what’s your take?

Priyanka Choudhary tells Sajid Khan that Shiv is playing very smart and he’s getting into people’s minds. Sajid agrees and Priya asks him if he’s not playing a game and he says he’s the mayor of the game and laughs. Priyanka tells even he should play games and he replies saying that he is playing his own game. Ankit tells Priyanka that Shiv Thakare wanted to take either him or her.

She gets angry at him and asks why didn’t he reveal this when he already knew about this. He says that this would create a rift between them and an unnecessary fight will break out. She questions him if he really thinks she won’t support him just because they fought and states that Shiv is trying to make them fight. Sajid says he had to choose Sumbul as Manya wasn’t there.