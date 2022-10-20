Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Ankit Gupta says he’s emotionally attached to Priyanka Chaudhary, what’s your take?
Priyanka Choudhary tells Sajid Khan that Shiv is playing very smart and he’s getting into people’s minds. Sajid agrees and Priya asks him if he’s not playing a game and he says he’s the mayor of the game and laughs. Priyanka tells even he should play games and he replies saying that he is playing his own game. Ankit tells Priyanka that Shiv Thakare wanted to take either him or her.
She gets angry at him and asks why didn’t he reveal this when he already knew about this. He says that this would create a rift between them and an unnecessary fight will break out. She questions him if he really thinks she won’t support him just because they fought and states that Shiv is trying to make them fight. Sajid says he had to choose Sumbul as Manya wasn’t there.
Priyanka and Ankit argue and Shiv mentions to Priyanka that she needs to let go of her ego and attitude when she doesn’t get what she wants as it’s a bad trait. She says that she is like that and later declares to Ankit that it’s her fault that she gets emotionally involved in his matter and apologizes for it and states that she’ll work on it as it’s her problem. He says even he gets attached but Priyanka says that it’s not evident as even Salman Khan pointed out the same. She tells that she has always stood by him and he questions her when has he never stood by her as he has always been supportive. She asks him not to bring out the past and he asks her to tell what she means exactly. She says that she doesn’t want to go there as she doesn’t wish to speak about it and asks him to let go and declares that she will work on her problem and he agrees.
