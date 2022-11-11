Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Archana Gautam claims she didn’t mean to attack Shiv Thakare; Was it intentional?

Over the years of Bigg Boss seasons, fights have been the most basic characteristic of the show. Although, physical violence has also been portrayed various times and history repeats itself with Bigg Boss 16 as well, when Archana Gautam physically gets violent with Shiv Thakare during their argument.

It’s been 41 days into the house and Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare's elongating fight takes an ugly turn when she attacks him and holds his neck, leaving her finger imprints and injuries caused due to her fingernails. Everyone got angry at her behavior, though Soundarya and Priyanka asked her to go apologize and make things right. Tina and Nimrit yell and demand immediate action. This incident left everyone shocked.

Archana cries and begs for another chance

Shiv was called to the confession room and was asked about his decision. He declared that keeping everyone and his interests, he would want to get her evicted immediately. Although, when Archana was given the opportunity to talk to Shiv one last time she didn’t start her conversation with an apology, which irked the inmates. She justified her acts and claimed that she never pressed his neck. Shiv accuses her of lying. Soundarya and Priyanka get upset at how she’s not understanding to make use of the situation by apologizing but instead, she’s justifying herself. Bigg Boss asked her to leave, after which she cried and apologized to Shiv to revert his decision. She cries and states she didn’t do it intentionally and asks him to talk to Bigg Boss. Shiv reminds her how she has always insulted everyone with her language and has spoken ill about his character. Bigg Boss reminds her that she was given a chance but she lost that as well, so she should leave as she broke the main rule of the house by getting violent. She leaves the house crying and claims she regrets everything. Do you think she deserved another chance?

