Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Archana Gautam keeps calling Abdu Rozik a ‘foreigner’; Isn't she being racist?

Archana was seen complaining about doing the bathroom duty when Nimrit and Shiv mention to her that she got the duty after the stunt she pulled off by instigating Abdu. Archana claimed that Abdu has been unfair while distributing the duties to everyone. Shiv states that he was the only captain who got her to do things but Archana was adamant in denying that fact. Archana also went to a point where she erased the starts for Abdu on the slate during the task, declaring that he isn’t worthy of it.

Archana repeatedly calls Abdu a ‘foreigner’

She also taunted him for sleeping and he defended himself that he slept because he was sick. She was also seen the previous day (Day 39) telling Gautam that he shouldn't forget that Abdu is a competitor and a foreigner. On the preceding day, she also bought it up again multiple times and taunted Nimrit and Archana by calling them Abdu’s minions because he’s a foreigner. Tina asks her to correct her words as they are wrong. Sajid also declares how using that word is wrong. Not just this, but Archana also claimed that the word ‘dancer’ is wrong as it sounds like a cuss word and they shouldn’t degrade a profession by using that word and instead call people ‘artists’. But, she was corrected by Bigg Boss to not perceive ‘dancer’ in a bad way. Priyanka and Gori also question her about what was wrong with the word ‘dancer’ as that's a profession and questioned if she didn’t perform. She refuses to claim she didn’t do any local performances but only performed on stage. Ironically, Archana was also the person who passed discriminatory comments on TV actors. Do you think this is discriminatory?



