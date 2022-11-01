Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Archana Gautam refuses to work under Gautam Singh Vig’s captaincy. What’s your take?

In Bigg Boss 16 , Gautam Singh Vig has become the captain of the house twice, wherein for the second time he literally sacrificed the ration of the house to gain his captaincy.

Archana Gautam and Gautam Singh Vig seem to have been very close initially. But nowadays, Archana’s anger towards him keeps increasing for many reasons and they usually patch up easily as well. But this time, sacrificing the ration has taken a heavy toll on Archana and Gautam’s friendship as the former even created a scene on that day.

Archana Gautam’s behaviour towards the captain.

When Archana became the captain as a part of her punishment last week, she expected Gautam to behave fairly with her and the latter did not trouble her as much as the rest of the contestants did. But, when Gautam assigned her the cooking duty she refused to do anything solely because of he is the captain and obviously because of the fight that preceded after his captaincy. She didn’t cook lunch for the housemates, and was stubborn to do anything when asked of her. Soundarya Sharma tried to patch up Gautam and her, but Archana refused sternly. Gautam warned Soundarya not to give a lot of prominence to her. Later, he tried to speak to Archana and make her do her work but she refused once again, saying she will cook whenever she feels like.

Gautam removed her from cooking duty and she retaliates by going to the kitchen. He questions her behaviour and asks her to stop cooking. She declares that she will do whatever she wants. There have been many times when Archana had refused to work or thrown tantrums at the captains. She did the same with Shiv previously as well. Do you think this behaviour is justifiable?

