Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Archana Gautam trying to copy Rakhi Sawant? What's your take?

Bigg Boss 16 is a never-ending entertainment show that leaves the audience for wanting more, irrespective of whether it’s Archana Gautam’s uncalled drama, Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma’s couple footage, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s banter or Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik’s bromance. At the end of every episode, the Salman Khan hosted famous show never fails to disappoint in keeping the audience hooked.

Bigg Boss fame and veteran Rakhi Sawant has never failed to keep the audience entertained in her own distinctive ways with her quirky sense of humour. Her alter-ego Julie has made the contestants' as well as the audiences’ day bearable. Archana Gautam is one such person in the Bigg Boss 16 house who is seen creating fights by being vocal about everything possible. Though the in-mates claim this is purely for footage, she defends herself by saying this is just who she is.

Ankit claims Archana is acting like Rakhi Sawant to win the show

Although Archana does create unnecessary fights and drama that is uncalled for, she is known for being vocal in the house be it her issue or not. Fearlessly, she fought with Sajid Khan over the ration task calling him partial towards Shiv. Nimrit taunted her for her so-called claim of being changed after getting kicked out of the house and given another opportunity. Ankit Gupta states Archana is trying to win the show by being Rakhi Sawant. While Rakhi Sawant’s footage mostly relied on positive entertainment, Archana’s footage is mostly covered by her fights. Sajid makes her understand how her nature of making others laugh is way better than picking fights with everyone and asks her not to change that as it’s one of his favourite things about her. Do you think Archana is trying to be the Rakhi Sawant of the house?

