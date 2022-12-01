Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma becoming best friends?

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia seemed to get along well initially but then as three days went by and friendships evolved to be more group-centric, Soundarya and Nimrit drifted apart as the former was seen always seen with Priyanka Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig, and Archana Gautam. Nimrit, meanwhile, started getting more close to Tina, Shalin, Abdu, Stan, and Sajid. Although, Tina and Nimrit have now parted ways.

Soundarya Sharma recently had a fight with Archana Gautam when the latter questioned her involvement in their friendship and also made a scene regarding the flour. This ruined Soundarya’s mood and she remarked how Archana’s mentality is evident as she snatched the roti from other contestants just because of the flour. Soundarya gets cranky and Nimrit comforts her by asking her to forget what happened and have food with them peacefully.

Curiosity regarding the new duo

Even when Archana bought up the expensive ring that Soundarya owns, Nimrit consoled the latter when she got furious over the topic being discussed again. On the 61st day when Nimrit was asked to rank the contestants, she gave the second rank to Soundarya. This made some of the housemates furious and they accused her of playing favourites as Priyanka and Archana have more involvement than her. Nimrit then declared that according to her, Soundarya has played fair since day 1 and she deserves to be in the second rank. Meanwhile, Shiv pointed out how their true colours are seen.

Soundarya agrees and is surprised by their reaction as well. Nimrit and Soundarya later talk about how defensive and offended the others got when the latter was given the second rank and also talk about Ankit. Tina comments to Priyanka, Shalin, and Ankit about how Nimrit and Soundarya are becoming best friends and are sticking to each other all the time. Call it disapproval, jealousy, or curiosity, inmates are definitely staggered by this new friendship.

