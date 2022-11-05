Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Are Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Singh Vig going to break up?

Soundarya Sharma questioned Gautam Singh Vig’s misbehavior towards her when he was angry at her and asked if he is going to talk to her badly, which definitely did offend the boyfriend. Gautam expresses how tired he is of giving her justifications when he has never in his entire life done that for anyone. Soundarya states how Tina told her that Nimrit claimed that he doesn’t like Soundarya by gesturing that his heart is empty. He questions if he really believes that.

Gautam claims that they’re better off as friends

Later, the duo is seen arguing about skinships, where Gautam asks her if she would be happy to see him being touchy with other girls to which Soundarya replies by saying no but also points out to him how Karan Johar also mentioned that he was going around flirting with others and it definitely isn’t true as it’s coming from Karan Johar himself. Gautam explains to her how she’s hurting him and asks why Shiv has to be touchy with her and also switch off the light in her bathroom. She defends herself saying it isn’t her fault. Although, this isn’t the first time the couple is seen arguing over skin-ships as Shalin’s kiss to Soundarya was also a big reason for their short-time rift. Though, Gautam closes off the argument by declaring that they should just be friends and figure out what’s between them once they’re out of the house, what do you think?

Also read: Do you think Soundarya Sharma is possessive of Gautam Singh Vig?