Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Did Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia deserve to become the Captain again?

The race for the captaincy had come to a halt with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia , Tina Datta, and Shiv Thakare being the nominees. Bigg Boss called Shiv to the confession room and asked him to choose who the captain will be as they’d already decided who he will choose so time shouldn’t be wasted on a captaincy task just for his namesake. Shiv chooses Nimrit and this shocks Tina the most. Shiv reasons that Nimrit hadn’t gotten the complete chance to fulfill her captaincy diligently the first time and hence he wants to give her another chance. Priyanka questions him about Tina and asks why didn’t he give her the first chance.

Shiv says this is his thought process and he did whatever he thought was right. Tina tells that Shiv showed his true colours and revealed his true intentions as well. Shiv argues with Priyanka and on the other hand, Nimrit defends herself saying she has no idea Shiv would have to choose but if she expected her to put petals and ask Tina to walk on it for the captaincy then she’s wrong as she wouldn’t give up the task it volition without a fair trial.

Shiv teases Tina

Shiv continues to rub it on Tina’s face that she lost the captaincy and Nimrit questions why Tina can’t be happy for her as she would’ve been equally happy if Tina had become the captain. Nimrit claims Tina’s so-called friendship is evidently seen now. Shiv states how Tina is scared of getting nominated and during the nominations task, he keeps calling her ‘dear’ and continues saying she’ll get her birthday present. This left Tina furious to the extent that a heated argument emerged and she called him class-less. Later, Tina cries over Nimrit and Stan not checking up on her, and Priyanka and Archana become her allies. Shiv didn’t give up a chance to remind Tina of the betrayal. Did Nimrit really deserve the captaincy again over Tina’s first chance? We’ve created a poll.

Also read: Sumbul’s father denies disrespecting Tina Datta; What’s your take?