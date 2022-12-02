Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Did Shalin Bhanot intentionally take a dig at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s mental health?

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have been acquaintances, but that never stopped them from fighting. Although, the latest fight betweent the duo seemed to take an ugly turn as Shalin mentioned mental health while arguing with Nimrit and the latter asked him not to make fun of her depression and mental illnesses as it’s a low blow.

On the 62nd day of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot got angry at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for not choosing his basket of biscuits during the captaincy task. This broke out into an argument when he also accused Priyanka Chaudhary of cheating. But Nimrit retaliated saying that he was the one who cheated, as she saw Tina putting the biscuits in his basket. Priyanka declared that she never cheated so Shalin shouldn’t take her name.

Nimrit breaks down

Shalin and Nimrit started fighting again, and Nirmit questioned what’s his problem. He stated that he has a lot of problems and he loves them. She again questioned what is his problem and Shalin replied that he has a lot of them and one of them is his mental health issues. At this, Nimrit snapped and questioned how can he make fun of her depression and anxiety or mental illness in general as he has no idea what that is. Shalin defends himself by saying that he was talking about himself and that he didn’t mean it about her.

Nimrit, however, stated that she’s not dumb as they were the ones having a conversation and that statement was obviously made at her. Sajid also agreed with her and told Shalin that even he thought the statement was directed towards her. Nimrit hyperventilated and the women gather in support and stop them from fighting and console her. Later, Nimrit went into the washroom and cried, and Tina told her she can’t see her like this. Nimrit said she’ll show Shalin that this isn’t a joke. Shalin tried to talk to her but she said she isn’t in the space to converse with him. Do you think Shalin's statement was about her?

