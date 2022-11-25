Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Did Sumbul Touqeer’s father get too personal with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta?

Bigg Boss 16’s contestant and Imlie’s fame Sumbul Touqeer is one of the youngest contestants in the house and on that grounds, her father had previously come to have a chat with her personally through the stage with Salman Khan’s presence beside him. He had then mentioned Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s fakeness towards her and asked her to stay away. This incident tore the three good friends apart.

Although their friendship recovered soon, Tina and Sumbul had a fallout recently after Shalin and Shiv’s fight. For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, it was seen how humanitarian grounds were taken advantage of. Bigg Boss gathered everyone on the 55th day of Bigg Boss 16 and telecasted the call between Sumbul and her father where the latter warned her to stay away from Shalin and Tina as they’re using her and people are talking ill about her by associating her with a 40-year-old guy who is none other than Shalin. Sumbul assured him that she has no romantic feelings toward Shalin. Tina and Shalin are repeatedly accused by Sumbul’s father.

Tina and Shalin shocked

After the telecast, Bigg Boss announced that permission was given to Sumbul’s father as he claimed to be sick and hospitalized so it would’ve been unethical and inhumane to not let them talk but her father took advantage of this opportunity as his health wasn’t even discussed on the call. He points out that Sumbul’s father even told her not to worry about nominations and that exterior information is unfair to others and to keep the transparency, the call was telecasted. Shalin gets angry and shocked by the accusations as his image isn’t being portrayed well. Tina gets angry and questions how can he speak ill of another woman as Sumbul’s actions aren’t her fault. While Shalin is worried about his son and himself, Tina is also worried about her reputation and is furious at Sumbul’s father for character-assassinating her. Did Sumbul’s father just make it worse for his own daughter? Or was this really necessary?

