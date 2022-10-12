Bigg Boss 16 POLL: Do you also think there’s group-ism in the house like MC Stan claims?

In the 11th day of Bigg Boss, Gori goes to wipe her hands on the towel nearby where Sreejita and Sumbul are cooking. Strejita asks her to move aside and wipe her hands as she is invading the space while they’re cooking and she needs to take out the vessel. Gori asks her if she came and disturbed them. Sumbul tells she could’ve wiped her hands anywhere else as there are people waiting for food behind her.

Sreejita and Gori get into a fight and Gori does a gesture and Tina mentions how dirty it was. Sreejita then tells that there is no use in talking to her as it shows from which kind of social background she has come from and its a fact as they were taught about how behaviour is influenced by the environment they’re brought up in.