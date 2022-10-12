Bigg Boss 16 POLL: Do you also think there’s group-ism in the house like MC Stan claims?
MC Stan accuses contestants of groupism in the house.
In the 11th day of Bigg Boss, Gori goes to wipe her hands on the towel nearby where Sreejita and Sumbul are cooking. Strejita asks her to move aside and wipe her hands as she is invading the space while they’re cooking and she needs to take out the vessel. Gori asks her if she came and disturbed them. Sumbul tells she could’ve wiped her hands anywhere else as there are people waiting for food behind her.
Sreejita and Gori get into a fight and Gori does a gesture and Tina mentions how dirty it was. Sreejita then tells that there is no use in talking to her as it shows from which kind of social background she has come from and its a fact as they were taught about how behaviour is influenced by the environment they’re brought up in.
Gori tells she might be uneducated but she has no right to talk like this, and mentions that she doesn’t can’t even follow the rule of not talking in English so she’s the one who is illiterate. MC Stan defends Gori and asks not to talk about social background and standards. Sreejita asks him not to defend her all the time. Gautam tries to calm the situation down but Stan mentions that they (Nimrit, Tina, Sreejita, Sumbul, Shalin and Gautam) portray group-ism. Gautam questions him what group-ism is happening as he is mentioning they’re both at fault. Nimrit and Gautam get offended by Stan’s statement. Stan asks him why’s he getting offended if he is not in any group. Sumbul asks Stan why’s he defending Gori if he isn’t in any group. Later, Stan mentions to Gautam that he doesn’t like it when they all pick on Gori because they do it all the time and talking about class and economical backgrounds is discriminatory.