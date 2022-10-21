Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Do you think Abdu Rozik has a crush on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia?

Abdu says he’ll be happy when Archana leaves but when Sajid asks him how would he feel if Nimrit left the house then Abdu bangs the table softly and states that he wouldn’t like it. Stan says everyone will party the day he will leave the house. Nimrit tells Abdu that he makes her feel beautiful and he asks her why. She says she doesn’t know and then he compliments her outfit and tells her she’s looking very pretty. She thanks him.

On the 20th day of Bigg Boss, Sajid Khan , Manya Singh, MC Stan, Gori, and Abdu Rozik have breakfast together where Sajid questions Abdu’s reaction to Manya leaving the house and he bangs the table loudly, indicating it is fine by him. Sajid questions the same about Priyanka and Archana and he has the same reaction.

Then, Bigg Boss announces that they have not created any drama and entertained him so he’s feeling sleepy so he asks them to come and gossip with him in the confession room but asks them not to be boring and bring something new to him. During this session, Sajid and Abdu go to the confession room and Sajid states that every lady is taking advantage of him as they think cuddling him or being close to him might help them increase their footage as he’s already the nation’s favourite. He questions Abdu about his opinion and Abdu replies that he doesn’t know. Sajid tells that Abdu likes Nimrit and has agreed to marry her also, referring to the previous days when he had asked Abdu if he wants to marry Nimrit and he showed a thumbs up. Sajid says Nimrit likes Abdu but it’s platonic but Abdu really likes Nimrit.

Even during the first Weekend ka Vaar, Abdu had given the dinner invitation with Salman Khan to Nimrit and Sajid as well has always teased Abdu with Nimrit. What do you think about this?

