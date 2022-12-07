Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Do you think Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s involvement is seen only during captaincy?

Bigg Boss 16’s contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was the first ever captain of the house and she won everyone’s hearts by handling her responsibilities well. She was one of the most renowned captains, although her captaincy was terminated by Bigg Boss soon. She also became the captain of the house for the second time until she was preceded by Ankit Gupta this week.

Loyal fans of Bigg Boss entered the stage and had a discussion with Salman Khan and when given the opportunity to interact with the inmates, they questioned Nimrit about why she doesn’t voice out her opinions when she’s not a captain. They point out to her that she’s a strong contestant but that seems to reflect more during her captaincy rather than being just a contestant. Salman and the other housemates also seem to agree with this observation of fans.

Priyanka points out Nimrit’s suppressed voice

During the nominations task of the week, held on the 67th day of Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Choudhary mentioned that she isn’t fair during the tasks and then later on also continued to tell her that it’s true that her individuality and strength are only reflected during her captaincy. She also asks Nimrit why isn’t it seen now. Previously, Bigg Boss had called Nimrit to the confession room and pointed out to her how she did everything for other’s convenience and now it’s time for her to take a stand for herself, because if she continues to pursue this path, then it might lead her out of the house. Although Nimrit did say she didn’t come to the house to be shown the door, do you think she tends to be stronger and capable only if she is a captain and it doesn’t reflect otherwise? We’ve created a poll.

