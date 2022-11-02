Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Do you think Soundarya Sharma is possessive of Gautam Singh Vig?

Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma have been friends from the start but during their kitchen duty in the afternoon as assigned by captain Gautam, an argument regarding the same emerged. Soundarya and Tina’s fight started when Soundarya claimed that she can only make paratha on a pan. Tina accuses her of being dominating and asks her to do some work without acting like Archana. Soundarya declares that she isn’t dominating and asks her to do some work as well.

Tina and Soundarya taunt each other during nominations

Tina complained to Shalin about how Soundarya stated she doesn’t work at all when she has always distributed the work equally and done it as well. Soundarya and Gautam also have a fight regarding the same. Later, during the nominations, Tina as well nominated Soundarya during the nominations by calling her ‘not so favourite’. Tina claims that Soundarya doesn’t even let others talk to Goutam and hasn’t reciprocated the same amount of effort in the friendship. Goutam points out that he has always spoken to Tina whenever she wanted to. Soundarya tells that it’s not her fault if Gautam doesn’t want to talk to certain people himself, which she indirectly meant to Shalin as well. Tina expresses how everything is seen nowadays and their sarcastic talks continue. Many incidents showcase how possessiveness, care, and jealousy has come in between their incidents. Soundarya has also not been a fan of Manya Singh and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in the past. But, do you think they’re both too possessive of each other, or is it just a part of their plot for the game?

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Maharashtra Government increases Salman Khan's security on the sets- REPORT