Bigg Boss 16 POLL: Do you think Sreejita De should get a second chance on the show?

Sreejita De is a popular name in the television industry and is best known for the daily soap, Uttaran. The actress has a massive fan following and they were excited to see her on the reality show, Bigg Boss 16. However, her journey was cut short to just two weeks as she was eliminated from the show in the last weekend's episode. The elimination of the actress came as a massive shock to the contestants and her friends in the house.
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up on her early elimination from the show. She said, “The fight (with Gori Nagori) was the first reason in the place why I got nominated. If I would not have been nominated, I wouldn't have been evicted. Because of that so uncalled incident that happened in the kitchen, she triggered us, me and Sumbul. That unnecessary poking made the situation rise to an extent where maybe we used a few words which Bigg Boss did not like, and I got nominated, which ultimately led to my elimination."
The actress further added that given a chance to re-enter the house, she has a lot of things in her mind if she goes back in the house. She shared, “Now that I am out and I could get a chance to watch a few episodes, I have a lot of things on my mind, which I have to complete and get done if given a chance to re-enter the house.”
We have conducted a poll to know the audience's opinion if Sreejita De deserves a second chance in the show. Do vote!
