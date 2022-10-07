Bigg Boss 16 POLL: Do you think Sumbul Touqeer is treated as a child in the house?

Sumbul is sitting alone in the lounge area when Sajid asks her what’s on her mind and she reveals to him that she doesn’t feel like she’s fit for this show. Gori comes and checks up on her. He asks her not to think like that as Gori was also feeling the same and even Abdu must be going through something similar as he doesn’t even speak Hindi and must be going through the same.

Gori comforts Sumbul and Abdu comes and consoles her as well. Later, Sumbul has a breakdown alone and doesn’t even participate in the competition held between Shalin and Nimrit for captaincy. She cries alone and has a breakdown and decides that she won’t cry anymore as it’s time to make others cry and be strong as she is here to win no matter what and she will compete hard.