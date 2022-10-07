Bigg Boss 16 POLL: Do you think Sumbul Touqeer is treated as a child in the house?
Sumbul is sitting alone in the lounge area when Sajid asks her what’s on her mind and she reveals to him that she doesn’t feel like she’s fit for this show. Gori comes and checks up on her. He asks her not to think like that as Gori was also feeling the same and even Abdu must be going through something similar as he doesn’t even speak Hindi and must be going through the same.
Gori comforts Sumbul and Abdu comes and consoles her as well. Later, Sumbul has a breakdown alone and doesn’t even participate in the competition held between Shalin and Nimrit for captaincy. She cries alone and has a breakdown and decides that she won’t cry anymore as it’s time to make others cry and be strong as she is here to win no matter what and she will compete hard.
Later, she cries and confides in Shalin regarding how she feels like people treat her as a child and that was her main fear before entering the house. Shalin assures her that they’re not treating her as a child and if he has ever told anyone not to talk in a particular way with her, then it’s only out of respect. They discuss how people think something is happening between them and Shalin tells he doesn’t like it when people talk about it. Sumbul informs him that she just felt like he was the person she was going to be good friends with within the house and that’s it. He assures her no one will treat her as a kid. Later, Nimrit and Shalin discuss about Sumbul and Nimrit tells Sumbul is capable of making her own decisions as she’s earning for herself and is very mature so others shouldn’t treat her like she’s too young. Shalin agrees.
