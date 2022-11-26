Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Fahmaan Khan claims Archana Gautam thinks everyone’s against her; What’s your take?

Bigg Boss 16’s first wild card entry was of Fahmaan Khan’s or so we had been told. After Fahmaan’s entry, Sumbul’s genuine happiness which was suppressed for a long time has emerged after what seemed an eternity. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was happy for Sumbul and turns out she wasn’t the only one as even, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta seem to be happy at his arrival as it’s better for their reputation and relationship with one and other.

But, the biggest shocker is received by the inmates when they learn that he isn’t the wild card entry but he merely was in the house to promote his new show ‘Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan- Dharam Patni’. This leaves Sumbul shattered. Although before he left, Salman Khan made him burst a balloon of every contestant while making a statement of their misunderstanding. During this is when Fahmaan claimed that Archana lives in a bubble that everyone is against her but that’s a misunderstanding.

Archana’s history

Throughout the days of Bigg Boss 16, there have been few times when Archana has stated that she has felt like they’re all against her and won’t even be there for her support. Even if it’s a minor inconvenience or a major dispute, Archana is known for her insubordinate behaviour in the house. But also, Fahmaan declared that he feels like all the others think that Archana finds an issue purposely to create a drama but it’s a misunderstanding as he personally feels like Archana’s psyche could be affected as she’s living far away bc rom her home in a new place entirely and things might be going hard for her. That statement might be true or not, but the inmates verdict of her making their lives hard is a definite yes from their side. Is Archana really misunderstood in the house? Or is it the other way around?