Bigg Boss 16 POLL: Gautam Singh Vig accused of using Shalin Bhanot for footage; Do you agree?

In the first trial, Gautam Singh Vig is accused of faking a relationship with his girlfriend Soundarya Sharma. MC Stan acted as his defense lawyer, while Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is from the prosecution. The judges, Gori and Ankit favoured Gautam by giving a verdict of their relationship not being fake. MC Stan won this case but Bigg Boss was unhappy with this decision and hence fired Stan and the judges for taking a decision without thinking properly.

Gautam’s friendship towards Shalin is questioned

Soundarya took over Stan’s place. Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary were made the judges in the case. Gautam is accused of always extending a hand of fake friendship towards Shalin Bhanot and is only with him for the sake of footage. Soundarya tried to defend him but Nimrit states valid and stern points that made the judges favour her. Nimrit won the case and this triggered Gautam and Soundarya’s egos. Shalin then questioned Gautam if he is really not feeling anything and asked if he doesn’t even have the audacity to talk things out with him.

Gautam replied that even Shalin would've been put in the same spot if he was the one standing in the trial. Shalin mentioned to him that the case was on him so it clearly shows his intentions. Gautam then declared that he doesn’t need Shalin for his own footage. Shalin mentioned how Gautam hasn’t been with him when needed and took advantage of their friendship for the footage. Tina and Nimrit agreed to this, but what do you think?

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16, Day 33: Gautam Singh Vig proves his relationship with Soundarya is not fake in court trial