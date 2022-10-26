Bigg Boss 16 POLL: Gautam Singh Vig-Soundarya Sharma dating? Archana Gautam calls them fake, what's your take?

It’s Day 25 of Bigg Boss 16 and after a lot do feuds and arguments, Gautam Singh Vig declares to Sajid Khan that he is clear about what he wants in this house and he is looking forward to his relationship as he feels it’s the right thing. Sajid asks him if he’s attracted to Soundarya Sharma and Gautam says it’s obvious as they’re in a relationship as well.

Previously, Soundarya and Gautam argued about their relationship as the former didn’t feel like the latter was giving his complete best at giving a green signal as he kept giving mixed signals to others. Adding to the fuel, Archana also told them that she felt like Gautam was flirting with her and liked her as well. Soundarya then tells Nimrit that if Archana would’ve thought like this then many others would’ve thought the same.