Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Is Ankit Gupta always seeking Priyanka Choudhary’s guidance?

This Shukravaar ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 16 made a comeback for Salman Khan as the host again. Karan Johar took over the last week but now Salman Khan is all back to school the contestants. He started off by asking the contestants to name 2 people they think need guidance and according to the majority, the names were Sumbul Touqeer and Ankit Gupta.

Salman lashed out at Sumbul for not being visible in the house and even questioned her relevance. But, after many contestants claimed that Ankit is under Priyanka’s guidance as he isn’t vocal about any issue, Salman questioned him the same to which Ankit denied the claims.