Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Is Ankit Gupta always seeking Priyanka Choudhary’s guidance?
Take this poll on Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary.
This Shukravaar ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 16 made a comeback for Salman Khan as the host again. Karan Johar took over the last week but now Salman Khan is all back to school the contestants. He started off by asking the contestants to name 2 people they think need guidance and according to the majority, the names were Sumbul Touqeer and Ankit Gupta.
Salman lashed out at Sumbul for not being visible in the house and even questioned her relevance. But, after many contestants claimed that Ankit is under Priyanka’s guidance as he isn’t vocal about any issue, Salman questioned him the same to which Ankit denied the claims.
Ankit gives a justification by stating that his personality is calm and he doesn’t speak up until it’s necessary. Salman points out to him that he hasn’t spoken up when it was necessary and asks him to have individuality by taking responsibility for his actions as well as voicing his opinions rather than staying quiet and being diplomatic under certain situations. Salman also yells at him for staying under the radar and questions him if he needs anyone’s guidance in his house as well. He bursts his bubble of living in a space safe and discloses the importance of coming out of one’s comfort zone, especially when they’re in a platform where they are put in a certain situation that pushes them to come out of their comfort zone. Salman reminds Ankit that he’s here by his own will so he should start playing his role. There have been many talks in the house that claims Ankit has been suppressed by Priyanka’s thoughts and words, do you as well think the same?
