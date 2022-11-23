Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Is Archana Gautam trying to create a rift between Sumbul Touqeer-Tina Datta?

The recent Sumbul Touqeer and Tina Datta fight which involved none other than Shalin Bhanot has left the audience grasped to Bigg Boss 16 . Sumbul and Tina’s friendship still hasn’t been amended but Archana Gautam seems to have been taking quite an advantage of it. She pitted the ex-friends against each other on the 53rd day of Bigg Boss .

Archana Gautam accused Tina Datta of not being hygienic enough as she claims to be as the rooms aren’t even clean as they’re supposed to be. Tina snaps at this accusation and defends herself by stating that she’s the one who does most of the cleaning. Archana calls Sumbul a ‘bichari’ which triggers Tina. Tina says Sumbul is the one who needs to do more work and gets, even more, angrier at the latter when she doesn’t defend her roommate by stating the obvious that she does indulge herself in cleaning.

Tina and Sumbul's argument

Tina continues to taunt Sumbul for not speaking up and asks her to do some work as she has been doing most of it. Tina points out the stuff that has been lying down in the room and asks them to at least brook the room as she can’t do everything by herself. This matter also escalates to Sajid and Shiv. Sajid defends Tina saying that he has seen the latter work by cleaning the necessary things. Tina storms off and so does Archana but in this meantime, Shiv mentions how well Archana plotted in putting Tina against Sumbul, keeping in mind how fragile their relationship is nowadays. Shalin also asks Tina to not fall prey to Archana’s words as she is doing it on purpose. Archana celebrates the happiness of Sumbul and Tina fighting with Priyanka and Ankit. This hasn’t been the first time where Archana has created a fight or ignited one. Though, is this a pattern? Is a debatable question.



