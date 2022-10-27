Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Is Gautam Singh Vig neglecting his friendship and love life?

Shiv sits first and Nimrit is asked to choose between the list of ration or Shiv as the captain. She chooses Shiv. Everyone lashes at her decision. Gautam is shocked by Nimrit’s decision. Nimrit tells that it was her decision so he should stop taunting her. Priyanka and Nimrit argue over the same.

In many instances, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has stated that Gautam doesn’t give time to her. Later, Abdu ask talks to the camera asking the viewers to oust Gautam if they love him as he hurt him a lot. Bigg Boss releases Archana from the captaincy and tells the first person to sit on the devil’s chair will be the captain.

Stan chooses ration so Gautam sits on the chair next. Soundarya is asked to choose and she chooses Gautam. Bigg Boss calls Nimrit to the confession room and tells it’s unfair how they accused only her of not choosing ration but not Soundarya. Ankit chooses ration over Gautam. Bigg Boss announces that there is no captain for the week. Ankit asks Nimrit why she didn’t choose ration. Nirmit asks why’s he not questioning Soundarya. Gautam tells she started it and questions her loyalty. Nimrit asks him not to question her allegiance towards him and later cries to Soundarya about it. Gautam accuses her of taking revenge. Nimrit says that’s not true as she’s always been loyal to him but he doesn’t have time for her. She tells Tina that Shiv was the first contestant so she didn’t want Priyanka to have the captaincy and that’s why she chose Shiv and tells her she fought for him the previous night as well. She tells Abdu that it’s not wrong to have other friends than him. Soundarya tells Gautam that Nimrit is trying to become another Sumbul.

